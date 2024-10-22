Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.