Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

VTES opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

