Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

