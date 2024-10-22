Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

