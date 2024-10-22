Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.