Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.