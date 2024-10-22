Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

