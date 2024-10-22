Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 96,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

