Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,870 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

