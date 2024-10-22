Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $6,359,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $24,984,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Shares of DE opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

