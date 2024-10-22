Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.