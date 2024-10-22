Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

