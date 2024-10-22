Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,556,542 shares of company stock valued at $169,961,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

