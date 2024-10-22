Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

