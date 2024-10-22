Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

