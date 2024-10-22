VeriSign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. VeriSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VeriSign
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.