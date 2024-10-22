VeriSign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. VeriSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.90.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

