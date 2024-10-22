Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.09 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

