Vest Financial LLC Acquires 5,303 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 173.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 456.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $575.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,911 shares of company stock worth $131,978,559 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

