Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $714.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $913.99. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

