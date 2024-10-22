Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 12.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $524.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

