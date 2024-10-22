Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -339.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

