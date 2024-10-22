Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.