Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.01.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

