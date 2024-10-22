Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 42,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

