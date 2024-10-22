Wealth Effects LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

NYSE GS opened at $517.87 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

