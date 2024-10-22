Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 76,570.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 340.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 117.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

