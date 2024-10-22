Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

WBS stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

