Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KEY stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 208,077 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

