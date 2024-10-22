Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for CFG Q1 Earnings

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

