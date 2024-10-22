Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for Netflix FY2024 Earnings

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the Internet television network will earn $19.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.01. Wedbush has a “Overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.84 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $772.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $699.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.21. Netflix has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

