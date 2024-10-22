Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for M&T Bank Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $193.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

