Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for First Horizon Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after buying an additional 627,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

