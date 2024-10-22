West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $344.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

