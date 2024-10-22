Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

