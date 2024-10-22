WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.