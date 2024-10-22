Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.200-7.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.20-7.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

