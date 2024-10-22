Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Trading Up 17.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.61.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
