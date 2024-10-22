What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for Stelco Q3 Earnings?

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

Stelco ( TSE:STL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Stelco Company Profile

