What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Couchbase Q3 Earnings?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Couchbase in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $860.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

