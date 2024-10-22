What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Dynatrace Q2 Earnings?

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.