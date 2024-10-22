What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Dynatrace Q2 Earnings?

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

