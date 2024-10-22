What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GSK FY2025 Earnings?

Get GSK alerts:

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.17 on Monday. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

