What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Newmont Q1 Earnings?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NEM opened at $57.59 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 75.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 108,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 512,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

