Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Whitecap Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whitecap Resources N/A N/A 5.65 Whitecap Resources Competitors $716.89 million $110.09 million -22.25

Whitecap Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Whitecap Resources. Whitecap Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors -12.89% 4.09% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitecap Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors 699 4681 8690 362 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 74.39%. Given Whitecap Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitecap Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Whitecap Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Whitecap Resources pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 83.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Whitecap Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Whitecap Resources rivals beat Whitecap Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

