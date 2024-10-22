Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $710.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

