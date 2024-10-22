Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,604 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.07. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

