Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.