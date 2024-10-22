Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

