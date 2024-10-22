Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average of $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

