Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.57 and its 200 day moving average is $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

