Whittier Trust Co. Has $230.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

